Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,134,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 290,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 24,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.57. 1,589,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,167,930. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $258.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

