Water Oak Advisors LLC Sells 35,663 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Water Oak Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 4.3% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,565,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,443. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.