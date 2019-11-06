Waterco Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.29. Waterco has a 12 month low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of A$2.45 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of $65.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08.

About Waterco

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture and wholesale of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems. The company's pool and spa products comprise water saving products, chlorine free systems and spa products, infloor cleaning systems, swimming pool pumps, fiberglass and centrifugal filters, domestic pool filters, pool filter media products, pool heating and chemical pool products, pool and spa chlorination products, mineral crystals, controllers and automation products, hydroxzone ozone generators, spa equipment, pool suction and robotic pool cleaners, pool lighting products, recirculation accessories, swimming pool and spa valves, pool and spa blowers, test kits and maintenance products, commercial pumps and heating products, and commercial accessories.

