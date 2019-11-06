Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million.

WVE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $904.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

