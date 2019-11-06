Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,086. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $904.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 861.41% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

