Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading 18.8% Higher

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s share price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 16,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.