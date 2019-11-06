Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $178.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

