Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. 2,172,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,201. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $37,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares in the company, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,381 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

