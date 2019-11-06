Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $28,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,554.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

