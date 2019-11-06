Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price objective (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,010.97. 33,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,992. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,007.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.