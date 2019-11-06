Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 322,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.