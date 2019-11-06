WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.51-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $98.19.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,343. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.