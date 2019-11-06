Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after acquiring an additional 525,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after acquiring an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after acquiring an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. 6,736,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

