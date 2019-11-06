Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

