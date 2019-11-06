Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $35.89 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $35,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after buying an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 9,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,511. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.