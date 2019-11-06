Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 259,716 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,173. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

