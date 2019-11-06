Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Welbilt updated its FY19 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.