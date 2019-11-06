Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,609.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $102,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,546 shares of company stock worth $721,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

