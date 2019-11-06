Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Welltower by 15.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 29.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 2,393,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.66.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.