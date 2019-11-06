WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $63.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. 10,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 774,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.