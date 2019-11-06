Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTL opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Westell Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

