Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 28,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.34. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.