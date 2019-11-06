Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 195.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,710,000 after buying an additional 95,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,923 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.70. 35,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,595. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.