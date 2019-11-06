Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,325,000 after purchasing an additional 451,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,778,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. 3,101,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,175. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

