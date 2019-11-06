Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after buying an additional 3,645,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,443,000 after buying an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after buying an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Saturday. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 122,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

