Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,948 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after acquiring an additional 183,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

WY stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.