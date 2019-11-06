Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 93,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,589. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

