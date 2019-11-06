Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 220.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 264,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 712.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 184.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.88. 228,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

