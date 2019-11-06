William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.94). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($8.71) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $797,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,739. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $188,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,283,747. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

