William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of GE opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in General Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 309,755 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 56.9% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,758,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.