Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willingdon Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.27. 542,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $6,855,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.