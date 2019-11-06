Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 15,496 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Willingdon Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $24,184,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,551,709 shares of company stock worth $841,331,509. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,934,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

