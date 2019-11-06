Willingdon Wealth Management Takes $4.16 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.50.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $243.99. 626,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average is $308.66. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

