Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Lowered to $204.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $185.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.96. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $200.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

