Wings One Day Volume Tops $334,340.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $334,340.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00222334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.01487481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, Upbit, Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io, IDEX, Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

