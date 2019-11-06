Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney Buys 786 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WTFC opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.