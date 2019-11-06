Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €134.00 by Independent Research

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €134.00 ($155.81) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €186.65 ($217.03).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded down €1.45 ($1.69) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €121.05 ($140.76). 1,763,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €141.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1-year high of €170.70 ($198.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

