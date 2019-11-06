Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €151.00 ($175.58) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €186.95 ($217.38).

Wirecard stock opened at €122.15 ($142.03) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.79. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €170.70 ($198.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

