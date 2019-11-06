WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

