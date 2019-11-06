Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.95 million.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 279,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,376. Workiva has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $3,419,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

