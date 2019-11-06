WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 65.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth about $874,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

