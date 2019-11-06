WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect WPT Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$38.41 million during the quarter.

WPT Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

