WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,191. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,090.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $358,039.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,563.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,398. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

