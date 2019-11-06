Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) & Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH) Head-To-Head Review

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wynn Resorts pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 12.41% 34.98% 4.80% Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wynn Resorts and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 5 12 0 2.71 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $136.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Twin River Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.72 billion 2.03 $572.43 million $6.54 19.36 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.22 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Twin River Worldwide on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment had approximately Wynn Macau square feet of casino space that offers 317 table games and 810 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 11 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold prosperity tree and dragon of fortune attractions. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 243 table games and 1,811 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 160,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

