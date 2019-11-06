XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. XGOX has a market capitalization of $104,526.00 and $41.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040122 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00063327 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00085621 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,319.30 or 0.99604189 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

