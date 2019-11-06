XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $84,084.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 3,830 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,111 shares of company stock worth $278,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

