XRP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ripple China, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Binance. XRP has a total market capitalization of $13.06 billion and $1.83 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.01481277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021578 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,316,762 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,091,671 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Exmo, OKEx, Bitso, BX Thailand, Gatehub, BtcTurk, Bitlish, Bitstamp, BitMarket, Tripe Dice Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Bits Blockchain, Coinsquare, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ripple China, Bittrex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, CoinBene, BCEX, CoinFalcon, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitbank, Coinrail, Bithumb, DragonEX, BTC Markets, Bitinka, Bitbns, ABCC, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, Altcoin Trader, Stellarport, Gate.io, C2CX, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Coinone, Ovis, WazirX, RippleFox, Bitsane, Exrates, Kuna, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Liquid, MBAex, BitBay, Fatbtc, LakeBTC, Coindeal, Braziliex, Upbit, CEX.IO, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Coinhub, Koineks, Coinbe, Covesting, BitFlip, Cryptohub, Kraken, HitBTC, FCoin, Coinsuper, Korbit and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

