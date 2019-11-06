XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, DEx.top, IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $3.89 million and $2,091.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.63 or 0.05943504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046574 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, LATOKEN, DEx.top, KuCoin, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

