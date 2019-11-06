Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $120,040.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 21st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $103,080.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $110,800.00.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $309,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

