Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $73,821.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 712,154 shares of company stock worth $14,247,783 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. black and white Capital LP grew its stake in Yext by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after buying an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,230. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

